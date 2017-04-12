Litter a concern for the upcoming summer
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 2:05pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
POCAHONTAS- Larry Sago of Pocahontas gave a presentation at the First Freewill Baptist Church on Highway 62 West Sunday evening regarding the litter problem in the area as well as in the state overall and stressed the importance of being mindful of the county’s natural beauty and keeping it clean.
Sago, who travels the nation with his job consulting and training with TSA, noted that especially with the summer months coming along, that people need to be careful with not allowing trash to fly out of the back of their pickups and to certainly not intentionally litter.
