Lightning strikes church bell tower

Miraculously no one was injured Sunday when lightning struck and shattered the facade of one of the four concrete pillars on the bell tower at First Baptist Church in Pocahontas. The blast sent two large chunks of the concrete through the building’s roof.

“The four pieces of concrete that make up the pillar facade were blasted into different directions,” said Pam Russell, church secretary. “Sunday School classes were almost over when three people who were on the stage area happened to be looking in the direction of the balcony and saw a piece of concrete come through the ceiling in the balcony and land on a pew, splintering the pew.”

