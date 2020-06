Signups will be taken at the Pocahontas Sports Complex from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, or you can go to the City of Pocahontas website for online registration. The Pocahontas Sports Complex will be opening June 1. For more information, call the Complex at 378-­‐7321.