Late Breaking News

BRT Announces Course Delivery Plans for Spring and Summer 1

POCAHONTAS, AR — For the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, BRTC course delivery will remain online. In addition, Summer 1 classes will be held only through online delivery. BRTC campuses remain closed to the public.

Potential changes to BRTC’s May commencement will be announced at a later date. Summer 2 and fall class delivery will also be addressed as more information becomes available.

BRTC’s decision was based upon the continuing COVID-­‐19 concerns and in response to Education Secretary Johnny Key’s closure of K12 for the 2019-­‐20 academic year. Because many BRTC students are also parents, the college understands that decisions at the K12 level significantly impact BRTC students.

BRTC faculty and staff are working hard to insure that students are as supported as possible. Students may still call campus phone numbers and receive a call back from college personnel. Information is available to students on the myBRTC portal, through the website, and through Moodle. Faculty and staff are also available by email and are happy to video conference, text, or chat with students on any matter.

