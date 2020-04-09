Late breaking news

Maynard man charged in February murder

Brandon Smith

Star Herald Staff

POCAHONTAS – A man considered a person of interest in the Feb. 4 murder of a Jonesboro man that occurred just outside Maynard has been charged with second degree murder.

According to a press release issued by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly Glenn Dawson, 46, of Maynard, was charged Wednesday, April 8, in the beating death of 33-year-old Brandon Scott Will of Jonesboro.

On Feb. 4 at approximately 1:19 a.m., Randolph County 911 was informed that a man was possibly intoxicated and passed out in the passenger seat of a 2009 Scion with its flashers on in front of a residence on Highway 115 near Maynard. A woman who was an occupant of the vehicle told authorities that the man, Will, had been involved in a physical altercation. Upon officer arrival, Will was found unresponsive with no pulse lying on his left side.

According to the incident report, deputies noticed an abrasion on Will’s forehead and bruising to his right ear along with blood coming from his right ear, nose and mouth. He was later pronounced dead at St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center. The death was ruled a homicide by the Arkansas State Crime Lab, noting that Will died from “blunt force trauma.”

A man and woman with Will that night told authorities that an argument and ensuing altercation broke out between Will and Dawson. While searching the vehicle, deputies noticed blood spatter and blood droplets throughout the inside of the vehicle as well as what appeared to be blood and other matter in the back seat. They also found bloody clothing in the front passenger seat and a cup that contained blood in the driver’s side floorboard.

When questioned outside his home, Dawson told authorities that Will was intoxicated and kept calling everyone in the vehicle names. He noted too that Will struck him and pulled his hair. Dawson said when they arrived at his (Dawson’s) house, he punched Will seven or eight times, knocking him to the ground, after Will had attempted to come after him.

The State Crime Lab said following the autopsy that it appeared Will was kicked or hit in the head several times, causing a diffuse axonal injury (DAI). This is a form of traumatic brain injury that occurs when the brain rapidly shifts inside the skull while the injury is occurring.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the investigation is still open and ongoing but that he’ll provide updates as more details become available.