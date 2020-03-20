Late Breaking New

BRTC Offers Public Free Wifi and Access to Food Discounts

POCAHONTAS, AR Mar. 20 — BRTC is offering its WiFi to the general public. Free WiFi is available in BRTC parking lots at both Pocahontas and Paragould. Signs are posted identifying the strongest WiFi signal.

To access the WiFi, users should connect to the BRTC Guests network. No password is necessary.

BRTC has also worked with participating local businesses to offer food discounts usually offered only to BRTC students. These businesses have generously agreed to offer the discount to the general public with the code “BRTC Cares” or by asking for the BRTC discount.

The following businesses have currently agreed to offer the discount to the public. Visit www.blackrivertech.org/health for additional sites as they are added.

In Pocahontas are Wendy’s, Rancho Bravo, Pizza Hut, Don’s, Bella Piazza, and Subway. In Walnut Ridge, the Polar Freeze. In Paragould are Brick Oven, BBQ Barn, Fazoli’s, Ironhorse, Little Caesar’s, Marcos, Murdock’s Catfish, and Ta Molly’s. Some of the businesses in Paragould may require a BRTC student ID.

Please check www.blackrivertech.org/health and the BRTC social media accounts for more detailed information and/or changes.