Large crowd attends Chamber banquet

POCAHONTAS—The banquet hall at the Randolph County Development Center at BRTC was packed full Monday night with Chamber members and guests for the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Meeting.

Several awards and recognitions were given at the banquet as well as a presentation from keynote speaker, Clint O’Neal, of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in Little Rock. Following dinner and the presentation of awards, Master of Ceremonies, Chamber Executive Director Tim Scott, introduced O’Neal, who spoke about economic development and how “people” are the true focus for what they do. Addressing the crowd, O’Neal praised the Chamber and what they do in the community. He would note the importance of a strong local economy and the pivotal role it plays in keeping youth in the area after graduating.

