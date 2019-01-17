Justices approve hire of new chief deputy

POCAHONTASJustices approved a motion at Thursday night’s monthly Quorum Court meeting to add one chief deputy position at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department as well as one resource officer position for the Maynard School District, provided the District pays the salary.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell addressed the Court and noted that by adding the chief deputy position, he would be willing to eliminate one administrative assistant position. The department formerly had three administrative assistants but Bell said they only needed two. Justices approved the hire of Tim McComas, former Ravenden Chief of Police, as new chief deputy at a base salary of $38,000. Bell noted this was the amount needed to get McComas to come. He said although the amount is more than the regular salary for a chief deputy, the department will be making up for it by eliminating the administrative assistant position as well as by saving overtime pay.

“Another thing that we’ve done at the sheriff’s office since I’ve come into office is try to eliminate and save as much overtime money as possible,” Bell said. “And we’ve done that by allowing the employees, as they generate comp time for whatever reason, to take it off during that same pay period. Last year I attended a lot of quorum court meetings where overtime was a big issue at the sheriff’s department. And one thing that I desperately need is a full-time chief deputy position. Tim McComas has come on with me in the beginning as part-time, just so he’s not behind and trying to play catch up later, if you make a position for us.”

