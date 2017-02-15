Justices agree compensation ordinance needs upgrading

The Randolph County Quorum Court agreed to set up a committee to address the county’s Compensation Ordinance and passed an ordinance to lease three graders for the road department in its meeting Feb. 9. Judge David Jansen also gave an update on the Jail addition construction. Jansen said he would like to see the Compensation Ordinance committee made up of a couple of justices, elected officials and county employees to study the salaries and make recommendations to the Quorum Court. The committee wouldn’t be the decision maker just offer recommendations to the court.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/