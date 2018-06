Katelyn Casey, 5, daughter of Keleigh Casey gets a fun tattoo at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at the Eddie Mae Herron Center. Giving the tattoo is Colby Crosby owner of Clayin’ Around, a pottery studio in Jonesboro. Also pictued is Carolyn Crosby in background.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/