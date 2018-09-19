Jansen gives updates on county’s mitigation plan; jail renovation

The Randolph County Quorum Court met in a routine monthly meeting Sept. 12 and received updates from Judge David Jansen on various ongoing projects.

Jansen said he was very pleased to announce that after three years of hard work the county has a federal mitigation plan approved by FEMA. A resolution that is required by FEMA to be approved by the court will be presented in the October meeting.

He also discussed the progress of the Randolph County Jail expansion.

“The jail construction going well,” Jansen said. “Generators have been changed out. You always have a few hiccups (he mentioned a security door that had to be installed) and have to stay on top of things, which we are doing. But the big hiccup is the existing fire alarm does not work – it may not have ever worked. But the deal is it doesn’t work. So the fire marshal will not approve it for the new facility. There are lots of electrical wiring in the attic and its going to be expensive, but we’re going to have to fix this.”

