Investigation underway in local mail case

POCAHONTAS - According to a press release from the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, on January 20, 2017 USPS OIG Special Agents out of Little Rock received an allegation that a postal employee was not delivering mail in the Pocahontas area. On February 10, 2017, the agents recovered the mail and are actively investigating the case and notifying victims of this incident.

