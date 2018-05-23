Intermodal moves forward with strategic plan

POCAHONTAS – The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority agreed to pursue a proposal from Boyette Strategic Advisors out of Little Rock for the development of an economic development strategic plan during their monthly meeting on May 17 at BRTC.

The proposed plan will cost just over $66,000 and address objectives such as the assessment of existing conditions that drive the economy in northeast Arkansas and helping area stakeholders and decision-makers implement strategies to future economic health. According to Boyette, the strategies will provide the Intermodal with an “actionable guideline” related to land use and development, attract new business and industry while supporting existing ones, and expand marketing activities while enhancing organizational resources.

