Intermodal hosts 2nd round of interviews for strategic planning process

Upon completion of their first round of interviews in Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge last month, Boyette Strategic Advisors finished out their second round of interviews in Corning last Wednesday as part of their strategic planning process for the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority. The Intermodal hired Boyette in May to conduct an in-depth strategic plan for the area. The interviews act as one of the initial steps in which consultants from Boyette meet with community leaders and others in order to address objectives such as the assessment of existing conditions that drive the economy and helping area stakeholders and decision-makers implement strategies for future economic health.

During their monthly meeting Thursday, August 23, at BRTC, Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger said they spent all day Wednesday at the Clay County Electric Cooperative in Corning with Boyette, interviewing various individuals in which they were able to obtain a lot of great information. Intermodal Board Chairman Nick Manatt noted they had around 15 to 20 people participate in the interviews. Manatt talked about how Corning has been “hammered” recently with the closing of Walmart and J.W. Black Lumber Company. He would also point out how the community tragically suffered the loss of eight young people over the last year.

