Intermodal considers ACF affiliation

POCAHONTASAs part of their strategic planning process, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority discussed opportunities regarding becoming a regional affiliate for the Arkansas Community Foundation at their monthly meeting held Thursday, Jan. 24, at Black River Technical College.

The Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that promotes “smart giving to improve communities.” According to their website, they offer tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. The foundation works locally through a network of affiliate offices, each with a local staff presence and advisory board.

IntermodalExecutive Director Graycen Bigger said the foundation doesn’t have a presence within the Intermodal’s three-county footprint and they recently had a meeting with one of their representatives in which they discussed various options. She said options include establishing a community fund that can be drawn out of for different needs as they arise or establishing a larger affiliate office that provides matching dollar opportunities. She noted that with an affiliate office, there’s essentially more money available but they would be putting more money into it. She said the nice thing about it is that an individual could donate cash or even put an IRA or land towards it.

