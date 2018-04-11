IHighway official recaps last year’s flood

The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held their quarterly Power Breakfast at the Sale Barn Café Wednesday morning where they heard a recap of last May’s flood event from Paul Carr, Arkansas Department of Transportation Area Maintenance Supervisor for District 10.

Carr noted that there has been a lot of adversity the highway department has had to face over the past several years with the succession of floods and ice storms but that they’ve “weathered the storm.” He noted that although last year’s disaster, as well as other random instances of high water throughout the area, hurt the new bridge timeline, he’s confident the new Black River Bridge will be complete before the end of the year and that the road conditions will improve

