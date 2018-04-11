ICity reports excellent experience at swift water rescue training

Pocahontas Fire Chief Darrel Kester reported at Tuesday night’s monthly City Council meeting that the “swift water rescue” training program the fire and police department attended over the weekend was a huge success and the experience will greatly aid local first-responder duties in future disasters.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story and the City sent a joint task force comprised of three personnel from the Pocahontas Fire Department and three personnel from the Pocahontas Police Department to attend the “High Water 2018” flood rescue conference in Oklahoma City from April 6-8 in light of the recent serious flooding issues.

