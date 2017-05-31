Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

The mood was somber as local residents came out to Memorial Gardens May 29 to honor those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure their freedom.

Master of Ceremony Eddie Jones recognized the veterans who were in attendance, as well as, those currently serving in the armed forces, local dignitaries before giving his definition of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the many people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces,” Jones said. “To many, Memorial Day is just another holiday – a three-day weekend. It is not to you and it is not to me. Memorial Day is a day to honor all of the Americans who have died in military service. Any American with a drop of patriotic blood in them should take at least a moment from their day of celebration and leisure to reflect on the brave sacrifices of those who have given their lives for this great nation. Thank you for doing that.”

