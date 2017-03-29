Historical marker to honor Wear Schoonover

In association with Founders Day a historical marker dedication for Wear Schoonover, a member of Collier’s All-American Football team in 1929 and a native of Pocahontas, will be held May 5, at 1 p.m. at the location of his family home (now Pocahontas City Hall on Marr Street).

Speakers will be from the Razorback Foundations in Fayetteville and from the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in Little Rock and others.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/