High waters, hard rock slows Black River bridge progress

POCAHONTAS- Although engineers still expect bridge completion before the end of 2018, due to heavy rainfall and the excavation of harder-than-expected rock at the bottom of the river, construction on the new Black River Bridge is moving a little slower than originally anticipated according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

“Between floods and extremely hard rock to work with in the river bottom, it has taken longer than originally hoped,” stated ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee on Tuesday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/