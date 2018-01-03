Helping other teens nets Eagle Scout badge

One is never too young to learn the importance of giving back.

In September Pocahontas senior Tyler Dooley spearheaded a project to earn the rank of Eagle in Boy Scouts, yet, the project proved to be more gratifying than simply earning the highest rank of boy scouting.

Dooley oversaw the construction of a basketball court, and assisted in raising funding for, not only the court, but purchase of the goal and basketballs for the residents of the Bridge of Hope house.

