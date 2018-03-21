Hall’s Creek Canyon at Ravenden Springs now preserved natural area

RAVENDEN SPRINGS- A project for which the Randolph County Tourism Association has been working on for over a decade has now come to fruition as the historic and geologically unique Hall’s Creek Canyon at Ravenden Springs has officially been recognized as a “preserved natural area” by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission.

The designation by the Commission, a branch of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, will serve to revitalize the canyon, which hosts a number of distinctive features such as the site of Arkansas’s very first school (which happens to be a cave), the bottomless Blue Pool, also known as the Devil’s Pool or Devil’s Bathtub, Needle’s Eye, Lone Rock, the Elephant Cave, the Raven’s Den, scenic waterfalls and rock walls that stretch up to 200 feet.

