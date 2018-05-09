Greg Baltz recipient of U of A College of Engineering Distinguished Alumni award

The University of Arkansas’ College of Engineering recently awarded Greg Baltz the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2018.

Baltz was recognized as a member of the College of Engineering Dean’s Advisory Council as well as receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award for professional and personal achievements in his engineering field. John English, dean of the College of Engineering at the university, presented the award during the awards banquet at Fayetteville’s Town Center.

