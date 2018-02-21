Graycen Bigger named NEA Intermodal Executive Director

POCAHONTAS - During the NEA Intermodal’s monthly meeting last Thursday, February 15, held at BRTC, Chairman of the Board Nick Manatt introduced new Executive Director Graycen Colbert Bigger. The announcement marks the first hiring of a permanent executive director since the retirement of Wayne Gearhart at the end of December 2015.

According to a press release issued following the meeting, “The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority announced today that Graycen Colbert Bigger has been named as the agency’s new Executive Director. Bigger, who lives in Randolph County, is a communications and community development consultant with more than a decade of experience in the communications industry.

