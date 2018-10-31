Funds approved by Corps for Black River basin study

POCAHONTAS— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially approved federal funding for an in-depth study of the Black River basin in effort to protect against future flood disasters.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said last week that the City received an approval letter from Corps of Engineers Representative Jaysson Funkhouser of Little Rock on October 19 saying the request had made it out of committee and the funding was approved.

