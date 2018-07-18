FRMC recognized for prompt critical care
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 5:42pm News Staff
Brandon Smith Star Herald Staff
POCAHONTAS – Five Rivers Medical Center was nationally recognized Thursday afternoon, July 12, with two awards from the American Heart Association which included the 2018 Quality Achievement Award for STEMI Receiving Center Hospitals and the Silver Plus Stroke Award.
