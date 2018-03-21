Franchise decides not to locate in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS- During the March 15th Randolph County Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting held at the Old Courthouse, Chamber Executive Director Tim Scott stated that the Dairy Queen franchise, who recently expressed interested in building in Pocahontas, has now backed out of coming.

Scott noted that Dairy Queen sent a representative to the area about three months ago and they ultimately picked out a location in east Pocahontas they wanted to build. However, their bid on the property was not accepted and they have reportedly decided not to further pursue coming. While rumors have placed a new Dairy Queen near the Pocahontas Schools in the Sand Hill area, Scott said that it was no where near the school but rather in east Pocahontas.

