Founders Day barbecue prepared by the Pocahontas Fire Department

Members from the Pocahontas Fire Department grill free BBQ, provided by Peco, at the Founder’s Day celebration on the square in downtown Pocahontas. This year’s Founder’s Day festivities were held May 4 and 5 and featured the Miss Pocahontas 2018 Beauty Pageant, Marilyn’s Clogging’s “Carnival of Music,” Five Rivers Auto Club Car Show, WWI Memorial Presentation, Rotary Red Letter Raffle, Heritage Award presentations at the Rendezvous Event Center, area political candidates and the Arkansas Arts Center Artmobile. Pictured in the photo (L to R) is Fire Chief Darrel Kester, Chris Smith and John Plumley.

