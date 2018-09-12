Former resident gives large donation of food to school BackPack Program

POCAHONTAS—The Pocahontas Public Schools’ BackPack Program received a full truck load of food items last Wednesday morning, September 5, from FMH Conveyors out of Jonesboro.

Matthew Mays, FMH Conveyors Human Resources Administrator, and Pocahontas High School graduate of 2003, helped deliver the more than 6,000 individual food items for the program, which they unloaded at M.D. Williams Intermediate School.

