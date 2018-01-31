Former professional baseball player to be guest at Black History event

Black River Technical College along with the Eddie Mae Herron Center are hosting former professional Negro League player Dennis Biddle on Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. in the Randolph County Development Center at BRTC.

Biddle will share his story of being the youngest player to ever play in the league. He was born in Magnolia, Arkansas and upon graduation he decided to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball. At the age of 17 he went to play for the Chicago American Giants as their pitcher.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/