Flood waters still covering crops
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:26pm News Staff
An estimated 60,000 acres affected by the flood
Brandon Smith
POCAHONTAS - University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture County Extension Agent Staff Chair, Mike Andrews, stated on Tuesday that the best estimatehe can give right now for acres affected is about 60,000, which includes an estimated 15,000 of rice lost or severely affected, 3,000 acres of soybeans lost or severely affected and around 2,000 acres of corn lost or severely affected.
