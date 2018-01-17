First snow of the season

Randolph County received approimately 1 inch of snow on Monday and Monday night. According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, the snowfall did not create any traffic problems in the city, “The street department sanded a lot of our hills and problem areas,” he said.

The temperature fell into single digits on Monday night and Tuesday was very cold with a high of only 18 degree. Area schools remained closed on Tuesday.

