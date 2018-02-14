FFA Week kicks off with 32nd annual farm sale on Saturday

Pocahontas FFA students and staff have been busy this week preparing for their annual farm sale and auction to be held this Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Pocahontas AG headquarters at 2250 Industrial Drive in east Pocahontas. This year marks the 32nd year the Pocahontas FFA has held the sale and 80th year for the local chapter. They will celebrate their 80th year with National FFA Week which will run from Saturday, February 17, through next Saturday, February 24.

