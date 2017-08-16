Enrollment up as school begins

POCAHONTAS- Enrollment numbers reached record levels Monday morning as students made their way back to school with one school, Alma Spikes Elementary, deciding to add a ninth kindergarten class.

“Everything went really good the first day and we appreciate everybody’s patience,” stated Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton. “It’s gone really smooth and the kids seem excited about being back.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/