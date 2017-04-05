Electric Cooperative VP guest at Rotary

Kirkley Thomas, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Vice President of Governmental Affairs, was the guest speaker at the March 29 Pocahontas Rotary Club meeting.

Thomas’s topic primarily dealt with the issue of Broadband suppliers use of the cooperatives electrical poles to supply higher speed service for their customers.

Thomas stated during the 2015 legislation session a bill was filed in which technical companies could place “attachments” on the cooperatives utility poles.

“We had to let them,” Thomas said. “Although they were supposed to pay a portion, it did create some safety issues.”

