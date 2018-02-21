Edington announces candidacy for Sheriff

David Edington, a criminal investigator for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has announced his candidacy for Randolph County Sheriff.

After graduating from Biggers-Reyno High School in 1989, he continued his education earning degrees in both Criminal Justice and Business Management. He also obtained many professional certificates during his 15-year law enforcement career. “These professional

