Early voting for the 2018 General Election in Randolph County is underway and will continue through Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Polls open at 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Early voting will be conducted at First Baptist church on Thomasville for all precincts in Randolph County. As of Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 6:34 p.m., 2,364 people had voted.