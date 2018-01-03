Dry fall season having lasting effects on area ponds, pastures

POCAHONTAS- Lack of rain this past fall is beginning to reveal its effects on pastures and ponds in Randolph County as many ponds are becoming dangerously low.

“With the dry weather we had all fall, many ponds went dry or nearly dry,” stated Randolph County Extension Agent Staff Chair Mike Andrews on Tuesday. “And this has made it hard to utilize some of our pastures as there just wasn’t any water available.”

Andrews notes that a lot of the smaller creeks in the county which usually have water in them this time of year are also dried up or nearly dry. He said that for the creeks that do have water, the water has frozen from the extreme cold temperatures the county has been experiencing during the last few days and that with the current temperatures, livestock is consuming significantly more hay/feed – possibly as much as 30 percent more than usual.

