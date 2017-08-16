Dr. Dougan recipient of Ransom Bettis Award

Dr. Michael B. Dougan was the first recipient of the “Ransom Bettis Award” from Five Rivers Historic Preservation Inc. in Pocahontas on Aug. 14, after speaking at the Heritage Museum’s History Series.

He received the award for his continued devotion to research and promotion of history in Randolph County

