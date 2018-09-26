District governor visits Rotarians

POCAHONTAS—John Deacon, Rotary Governor for District 6150, was special guest at last Wednesday’s Rotary meeting at Beverly’s Catering where he spoke about how the unlikeliest of people sometimes make the best leaders. Deacon’s visit Wednesday was his 27th to the 39 clubs in the district he’s spoken to.

A Rotarian since 2000, Deacon has a rich heritage in Rotary that runs very deep in his family as both his grandfather (1926) and his father (1966) served as past presidents of the Jonesboro Rotary club. His father would also serve as District Governor in 1973. Speaking of that legacy, Deacon said that what people in Rotary sometimes don’t quite understand is that they possess just as much leadership potential as anyone else. “I was the ‘black sheep’ of the family,” Deacon explained. “So you think, ‘with your dad and granddad, you were preordained to be in this position…’ No, no I didn’t travel the path of the attorneys. They were prominent attorneys. They were very well-known around the state of Arkansas.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/