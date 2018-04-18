District continues to do well academically

POCAHONTAS – At the Pocahontas School Board meeting Monday night, April 16, District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton reported the results of the 2017 ESSA School Index Report for each school in the district and noted that they continue to trend very high on the state level letter grade-wise.

Alma Spikes Elementary had an average letter grade of a B, M.D. Williams Intermediate a C, Pocahontas Junior High a B and Pocahontas High School a B. Compared to each school across the state, on the elementary level, there were 83 total schools with an average letter grade of an A, 146 schools with a B, 196 with a C, 88 with a D and 22 with an F. On the middle school level, there 46 schools who averaged an A, 58 with a B, 66 with a C, 32 with a D and two with an F. On the high school level, there were 34 schools with an A, 86 with a B, 122 with a C, 50 with a D and eight with an F.

