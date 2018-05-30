Display committee begins work to furnish inside of new museum

POCAHONTAS – Now that construction renovations have been completed inside the new Randolph County Museum of Historical Transportation and Commerce at the old Frisco Depot at Overlook Park, the museum display committee held their first meeting Thursday, May 24, at City Hall to begin plans to furnish it.

The committee, made up of chairman Ben Pond, Dewrell Thompson, Red Pearcy, Verna Dudley and Wayne Broadway, will be gathering original photos to be blown up as well as numerous artifacts pertaining to the transportation history of the county. It will cover such aspects as the county’s rivers, roads, highways, airport, and railroad system. Pond noted that all of the construction work is done with only a few minor issues remaining such as window dressing and installation of the sign outside. They will also be extending the parking lot and paving it later on.

