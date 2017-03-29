Depot museum to cover transportation history

POCAHONTAS- Work is underway and starting to take off for the old train depot museum restoration project, which has been in the planning stages for the last few years.

While the smaller section of the old depot station was recently renovated and currently serves as the visitor’s center, the larger back section of the depot has been used mainly for storage but is now in the initial phases of a total restoration for its transformation into a transportation museum.

