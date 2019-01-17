David Edington named Pocahontas Police Chief

POCAHONTASPocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton announced Monday morning that Randolph County Criminal Investigator David Edington has been named Pocahontas Police Chief.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. David Edington has accepted the position of Chief of Police for the City of Pocahontas,” Sutton said in a released statement. “Chief Edington came highly recommended to me by numerous people in order to fill the position of Chief of Police and upon review of Chief Edington’s resume and credentials, I can certainly understand why.”

Edington, 47, a native of Biggers, has been in law enforcement over 16 years and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management and an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to accepting the position, Edington was employed as a criminal investigator for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department where he investigated and assisted in the prosecution of dozens of felony offenses. Edington was also formerly employed as a law enforcement agent for the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force, which spanned four Arkansas counties. Sutton noted that in line with his work at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, as the supervising drug task force agent, Edington’s efforts help lead to the arrest and conviction of many illicit drug dealers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/