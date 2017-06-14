Datto Access on Black River to see increased parking, new name

POCAHONTAS- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held a special dedication ceremony at the Datto Access on the Black River near Pocahontas on Tuesday, June 13. The Commission recently accepted a donation of one-and-ahalf acres bordering the access to increase parking and enable more hunters and anglers to enjoy Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area.

The donation came from Harold “Blue” Riggan of Paragould. “The Datto Access is situated in the heart of the WMA and is used heavily during many parts of the year, especially for waterfowl hunting,” said Brad Carner, chief of wildlife management for the AGFC. “We have been looking for ways to increase its parking area, but the land directly beside the access was privately owned by a private club.

