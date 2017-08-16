Crawford speaks at local clinic

POCAHONTAS- Congressman Rick Crawford of Arkansas’ first district spoke about rural health concerns during his visit Tuesday at 1st Choice Healthcare in recognition of National Health Center Week.

Crawford thanked the staff from 1st Choice Healthcare for being on the “frontline” of healthcare and went over recent discussions he’s had in Washington regarding healthcare in rural areas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/