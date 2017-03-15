Court discusses pay for new probation officer

POCAHONTAS- The Randolph County Quorum Court approved a motion in their March 9 meeting to make a salary recommendation for the hiring of a new County District Court probation officer, which will now serve on a full-time basis at 40 hours a week.

Current Probation Officer Richard Rapert will soon be retiring as he served in the position on a part-time basis at 20 hours a week, as set forth by the Court in 2014. The probation fees fund the program and Randolph County Judge David Jansen noted that they have a remarkable probation officer in Rapert and that he has done a wonderful job with the program. “You can see by the revenue, it has worked… at no expense to the County,” stated Jansen.

