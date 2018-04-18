County seeks to address trash issue

POCAHONTAS – The Randolph County Quorum Court decided at their April 12 monthly meeting to begin the process of preparing an ordinance to designate funds for the use of County inmates to help pick up trash along the roads in the county.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen stated that he recently visited with Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble about pulling out some of the inmates with more minor offenses to pick up trash in the community, in which a certified law enforcement officer would oversee the inmates.

