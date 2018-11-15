County to purchase building for storage of public records

The Randolph County Quorum Court voted in its Nov. 8 monthly meeting to move forward with the purchase of the property at 108 N. Marr Street and renovate it for storage of courthouse records. Justices also approved a motion to begin the process of upgrading the 911 radio system. Two justices were absent: Justices Henry Dust, was out of town to attend a funeral, and Dale Morris, is recovering from a serious illness.

Justices spent some time discussing an offer and acceptance of $80,000 to purchase the Marr Street building that is located across the street from the courthouse from Integrity First Bank. The building will have to be completely redone, tearing out the walls and firerated board put inside to make it suitable for the storage of records, said Randolph County Judge David Jansen. Justices were given an estimate for just under $11,000 for supplies to do the entire building. However, Judge Jansen said he preferred to start off with using just half of the building, in case the other part was needed in emergency situations.

