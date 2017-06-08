County officials urge sign up of Smart911

POCAHONTAS- As cell phone usage continues to far surpass landline usage in today’s modern society, steps are being taken in effort to better locate individuals who call 911.

Smart911 is a database that allows people to pre-enter personal information with 911 such as address and much more pertinent information to aid 911 responders. Nicole Jueal, Randolph County 911 Coordinator, took over in September of last year and stated, “Smart911 is a new program that we’re kind of starting to push. It’s been around for a couple of years but we haven’t really used it. It’s something we really want to start using because it’s a good tool for us to have.”

Smart911 is a completely free service to the public, paid for by public safety agencies, and is now state-mandated. It’s entirely private and secure and Jueal noted that they, themselves, cannot even get to a person’s information unless that individual calls 911. Arkansas became the first state to adopt it statewide in 2012. Residents are able to create a Smart911 “safety profile” at www.smart911.com that is automatically displayed to 911 during emergency calls.